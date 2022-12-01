JUST IN
Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that Alok Verma, Director (HR) (DIN 08652280) has ceased as Director of the Company upon his superannuation on 30 November 2022.

The company said Jayadeva E.

P., Director (Operations) (DIN 06761333) of the Company, has assumed the additional charge of the post of Director (HR) of the Company for a period of three months from 1 December, 2022 or till further order, whichever is earlier.

