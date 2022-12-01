Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

The company said Jayadeva E.
P., Director (Operations) (DIN 06761333) of the Company, has assumed the additional charge of the post of Director (HR) of the Company for a period of three months from 1 December, 2022 or till further order, whichever is earlier.
