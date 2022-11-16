Wipro to set up a European Works Council

Wipro announced that it has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC).

Wipro's EWC is the first to be established by an Indian headquartered company, and builds upon a number of years of successful, constructive working with Works Councils at local and national level across several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden and Finland. The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.

Wipro's EWC agreement was successfully negotiated with employee representatives from 13 different countries before being formally signed on September 15. Following the appointment of members according to local rules throughout this year, the first constitutional meeting will take place in Q1 FY 2024 where the EWC will elect its chairman and select committee members, and begin its work to ensure Wipro employees are informed and consulted by management on the progress of the business and any significant decisions that could affect them.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)