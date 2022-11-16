JUST IN
Business Standard

K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1294 cr

Capital Market 

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,294 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured a large order for supply of towers in Americas, secured by our Brazilian subsidiary, SAE Towers.

Railways: The business has secured two orders for Ballastless Track works (BLT) from Chennai Metro and Mumbai Metro in the technologically enabled segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 12:46 IST

