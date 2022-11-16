Edelweiss Real Assets Managers closes its maiden energy infra investment trust

-
The fund raise of AnZen Trust was through private placement and received an encouraging response from a diversified set of institutional and other eligible investors who hold ~26% of the units. Sekura Energy is the Sponsor of Anzen Trust and Edelweiss Real Assets Managers is the Investment Manager.
AnZen Trust would be looking to invest in a diversified portfolio of energy assets including transmission lines and renewable power projects to provide long term predictable yield and growth to its investors.
AnZen Trust has acquired two operating inter-state transmission assets, located in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. These assets have a residual transmission service agreement tenure of over 30 years under the point of connection (PoC) mechanism managed by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). Additionally, it also has got the right of first offer (ROFO) on the shareholding of its Sponsor/Affiliates in 12 solar energy assets with an aggregate generation capacity of ~813 MWp.
