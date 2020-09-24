Cadila Health gets tentative USFDA approval for anti-cancer drug

The drug maker has received tentative approval from US drug regulator to market Palbociclib capsules in multiple strengths.

Palbociclib is an anti-cancer medicine that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. It is used in adults to treat hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as the first hormonal based therapy in postmenopausal women or in men, or fulvestrant with disease progression following hormonal therapy.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 302 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 49.53% to Rs 454 crore on 4.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were down 1.04% at Rs 379.9 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 376.05 to Rs 383.80 so far during the day.

