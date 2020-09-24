Cadila Health gets tentative USFDA approval for anti-cancer drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Palbociclib Capsules
Shilpa Medicare gains on launching generic cancer drug
Glenmark Pharma advances on USFDA nod for Qtern generic
Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment
Alembic Pharma soars after stellar Q4 results
-
The drug maker has received tentative approval from US drug regulator to market Palbociclib capsules in multiple strengths.Palbociclib is an anti-cancer medicine that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. It is used in adults to treat hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as the first hormonal based therapy in postmenopausal women or in men, or fulvestrant with disease progression following hormonal therapy.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The group now has 302 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 49.53% to Rs 454 crore on 4.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were down 1.04% at Rs 379.9 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 376.05 to Rs 383.80 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU