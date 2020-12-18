Isgec Heavy Eng secures new order

-
Isgec Heavy Engineering has secured a new order from KPR Sugar & Apparels worth Rs 431 crore.
Isgec Heavy Engineering has secured a new order from KPR Sugar & Apparels to set up a 10,000 TCD Sulphurless Sugar Plant, 40 MW CoGeneration Plant, 60 TPH Incineration Boiler and 7.5 MW Power Plant for Zero Liquid Discharge system for client's distillery plant on EPC basis.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 December 2020. Shares of Isgec Heavy Engineering fell 0.19% to settle at Rs 309.30 yesterday.
Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
