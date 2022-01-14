Datamatics Global Services rallies on signing long-term strategic partnership with PSI

Datamatics Global Services advanced 2.96% to Rs 359.80 after the company entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services (PSI), a firm engaged in workforce solutions.

As part of this engagement, Datamatics Global Services will provide customer management solutions through a combination of remote proctoring, customer support and technical support. This will be an omni-channel support via voice, chat and email, offered as a 24/7 service from Datamatics centers across India and The Philippines.

PSI is a secure, data-driven solutions firm which delivers assessment content through technology and a science-based approach to testing across sectors, including certification, education and licensure.

The board of Datamatics Global Services is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 January 2022, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 105.3% to Rs 34.93 crore on a 4.8% rise in net sales to Rs 299.23 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Datamatics Global Services is a provider of information technology services, business process management, engineering services, and big data & analytics, all powered by artificial intelligence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)