Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 36.77 points or 0.61% at 6110.24 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (up 7.54%), Nahar Polyfilms Ltd (up 6.24%),Control Print Ltd (up 5.66%),Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (up 5.39%),Urja Global Ltd (up 4.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vikas Lifecare Ltd (up 4.96%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 4.79%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (up 4.3%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 4.02%).

On the other hand, The Anup Engineering Ltd (down 2.65%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 2.6%), and Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 2.59%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 112.93 or 0.18% at 61122.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.7 points or 0.16% at 18229.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.05 points or 0.45% at 30934.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.5 points or 0.23% at 9219.08.

On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1138 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)