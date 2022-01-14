Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 57.45 points or 0.72% at 8083.23 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 6.81%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.13%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.08%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.14%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.12%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.03%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.96%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.92%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.9%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.07%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.83%), and Deep Industries Ltd (down 0.71%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 112.93 or 0.18% at 61122.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.7 points or 0.16% at 18229.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.05 points or 0.45% at 30934.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.5 points or 0.23% at 9219.08.

On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1138 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

