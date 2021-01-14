Datamatics successfully implements digital workplace solution for UTI MF

Datamatics announced the successful implementation of its Digital Workplace Solution for UTI Mutual Fund, one of India's biggest Mutual Fund companies. It involves digitizing two of their critical processes for seamless flow of information, higher transparency and agility across multiple offices. UTI Mutual Fund has more than 160 financial centers across India with over 51,000 Mutual Fund Distributors.

As part of their digital transformation initiatives, UTI Mutual Fund wanted to digitize their paper based processes.

The client was facing multiple challenges from delays and loss of documents due to physical movement of files, delays in payment due to time taken for physical documents to move and high cost of physical storage. The client selected Datamatics to digitize two of its critical processes - Decision & Approval Process and Payment Process.

The Datamatics solution will provide the client ability to swiftly track and access documents digitally resulting faster decision making process and better customer experience. It will allow multiple stakeholders to access files remotely and get a real-time update on the status of the file movement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)