DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

DCB Bank announced that ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned various ratings of DCB Bank as under:

1) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A+ (Positive), outlook revised to Positive from Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 13.40 crore.

2) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A1+ on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 16:24 IST

