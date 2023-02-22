DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

DCB Bank announced that ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned various ratings of DCB Bank as under:

1) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A+ (Positive), outlook revised to Positive from Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 13.40 crore.

2) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A1+ on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.

