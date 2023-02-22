DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Chalet Hotels receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
DCB Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings
Bank of Baroda receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Biocon receives affirmation in credit ratings for bank facilities
-
DCB Bank announced that ICRA has reaffirmed and assigned various ratings of DCB Bank as under:
1) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A+ (Positive), outlook revised to Positive from Stable for the Basel III Complaint Tier II Bonds Programme of Rs 13.40 crore.
2) reaffirmed its Credit Rating ICRA A1+ on the Short-Term Fixed Deposit Programme of the Bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU