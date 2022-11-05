JUST IN
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 73.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.04% to Rs 999.99 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 73.01% to Rs 112.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 999.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 869.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income999.99869.27 15 OPM %64.1261.78 -PBDT151.5588.80 71 PBT151.5588.80 71 NP112.3564.94 73

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:10 IST

