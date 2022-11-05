DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 73.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.04% to Rs 999.99 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 73.01% to Rs 112.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 999.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 869.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.999.99869.2764.1261.78151.5588.80151.5588.80112.3564.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)