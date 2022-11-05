Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 28.55% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 86.38 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals rose 28.55% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 86.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.3870.23 23 OPM %17.0819.98 -PBDT18.8714.15 33 PBT18.6814.03 33 NP15.4912.05 29
