Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 58.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 10.26 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 58.93% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.266.65 54 OPM %11.2110.23 -PBDT1.270.75 69 PBT1.190.67 78 NP0.890.56 59

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:10 IST

