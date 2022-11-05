Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 58.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.29% to Rs 10.26 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 58.93% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.29% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.266.6511.2110.231.270.751.190.670.890.56

