Dynavision standalone net profit rises 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 11.72% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.931.8885.4982.982.031.922.001.881.621.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)