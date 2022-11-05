Dynavision standalone net profit rises 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of Dynavision rose 11.72% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.931.88 3 OPM %85.4982.98 -PBDT2.031.92 6 PBT2.001.88 6 NP1.621.45 12
