Dynavision standalone net profit rises 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore

Net profit of Dynavision rose 11.72% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.931.88 3 OPM %85.4982.98 -PBDT2.031.92 6 PBT2.001.88 6 NP1.621.45 12

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:08 IST

