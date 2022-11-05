JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynavision standalone net profit rises 11.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 15.66% to Rs 84462.87 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 65.94% to Rs 14752.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8889.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.66% to Rs 84462.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73029.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income84462.8773029.13 16 OPM %41.7441.56 -PBDT20342.4819829.55 3 PBT20342.4819829.55 3 NP14752.008889.84 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU