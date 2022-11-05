State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 65.94% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 15.66% to Rs 84462.87 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 65.94% to Rs 14752.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8889.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 15.66% to Rs 84462.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73029.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income84462.8773029.13 16 OPM %41.7441.56 -PBDT20342.4819829.55 3 PBT20342.4819829.55 3 NP14752.008889.84 66
