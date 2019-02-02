JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 28.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.49% to Rs 382.41 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 28.34% to Rs 16.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.49% to Rs 382.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 413.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales382.41413.35 -7 OPM %3.407.89 -PBDT12.8432.78 -61 PBT7.4027.92 -73 NP16.0322.37 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements