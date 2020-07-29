Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 90.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.20% to Rs 646.51 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports declined 90.80% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.20% to Rs 646.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1475.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.81% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.67% to Rs 2545.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4362.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales646.511475.89 -56 2545.004362.90 -42 OPM %0.792.52 -0.702.09 - PBDT4.2837.10 -88 25.7689.04 -71 PBT3.7536.95 -90 24.4488.44 -72 NP3.0933.59 -91 18.2969.83 -74
