Deccan Gold Mines update on Jonnagiri Gold Project in Andhra Pradesh

Deccan Gold Mines announced that GMSI informed that a pilot process plant for producing gravity gold concentrates has been commissioned at their key Jonnagiri Gold Project in Andhra Pradesh.

This Plant will be producing gravity gold concentrates from the gold ore that is being mined from the open pit at Jonnagiri ML area which is already in operation.

The Company is in the process of acquiring a significant stake in GMSI through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

