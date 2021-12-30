Adani Total Gas launches Greenmosphere initiative

Adani Total Gas and a joint venture between the Adani Group and Total Energies, has launched a new green initiative that targets afforestation, outreach to millennials, and energy audits.

Titled Greenmosphere, this ATGL initiative will drive mass tree plantation programmes, spread awareness about climate change among the young, and encourage sustainable energy practices through energy audits.

The afforestation programme, which envisages large-scale community participation, aims to increase the fresh sources of oxygen.

This, in turn, will reduce the copious amount of greenhouse gases. ATGL sees Greenmosphere as a corporate movement that will help in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by halting deforestation, boosting afforestation, and supporting wetland conservation.

