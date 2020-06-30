Decipher Labs consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1341.80% to Rs 17.59 crore

Net profit of Decipher Labs rose 536.36% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1341.80% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 197.64% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.



