Decipher Labs consolidated net profit rises 536.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1341.80% to Rs 17.59 croreNet profit of Decipher Labs rose 536.36% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1341.80% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 168.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 197.64% to Rs 23.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.591.22 1342 23.998.06 198 OPM %8.1912.30 -10.305.46 - PBDT1.210.15 707 2.020.44 359 PBT1.010.15 573 1.470.44 234 NP0.700.11 536 1.100.41 168
