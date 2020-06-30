Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 42.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 20.65 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 42.51% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.68% to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 80.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

