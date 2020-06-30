Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 42.51% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.14% to Rs 20.65 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 42.51% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.68% to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 80.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.6524.05 -14 80.94122.91 -34 OPM %27.9437.34 -29.5337.21 - PBDT6.8111.31 -40 29.5753.44 -45 PBT5.8810.38 -43 26.0249.75 -48 NP4.307.48 -43 21.3738.63 -45
