Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.61% to Rs 10.93 croreNet Loss of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.61% to Rs 10.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.71% to Rs 45.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.9317.52 -38 45.4666.57 -32 OPM %-2.20-3.31 --4.00-2.18 - PBDT-0.28-0.54 48 -1.78-1.33 -34 PBT-0.36-0.62 42 -2.12-1.65 -28 NP-0.36-0.62 42 -2.12-1.65 -28
