Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.54% to Rs 37.77 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 31.79% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.86% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 186.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.7744.72 -16 186.28170.55 9 OPM %17.3212.99 -15.3313.65 - PBDT7.3810.29 -28 30.2029.22 3 PBT6.289.45 -34 26.6926.19 2 NP3.845.63 -32 14.0113.62 3
