Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 31.79% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 37.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.86% to Rs 14.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 186.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 170.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

