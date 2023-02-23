Tata Motors allots 23,260 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Motors has allotted 23,260 ordinary shares of the face value of Rs 2 each under ESOP on 22 February 2023.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 664,31,19,635 divided into 332,13,21,065 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 664,31,66,155 divided into 332,13,44,325 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

