Deep Polymers board to consider bonus share issue of Jan 15

Deep Polymers said that it board will meet on Saturday, 15 January 2022, to consider and approve issue of bonus shares to the existing equity shareholders of the company.

On the same day, the board will also consider plans to raise funds up to an aggregate value not exceeding Rs 50 crore and form a committee of directors to decide matters relating to the rights issue.

Simultaneously, the board will consider and fix the Record date for the proposed issue of the company.

Deep Polymers Limited produces and distributes chemical products. The Company engages in the manufacturing of color and additive masterbatches for engineering plastics and compounds.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales increased to Rs 42.69 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 8.14 crore in Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 2.91% to currently trade at Rs 746.85 on the BSE.

In the past one year, the scrip has zoomed 1046% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.17% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)