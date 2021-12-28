BSE jumps as board to mull bonus issue

BSE rose 7.73% at Rs 1,977.05 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 8 February 2022.The board of BSE will meet on 8 February 2022, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021. The board will also consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of BSE rose 39.16% to Rs 65.14 crore on 46.27% rise in net sales to Rs 219.28 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides a market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU