BSE jumps as board to mull bonus issue

BSE rose 7.73% at Rs 1,977.05 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 8 February 2022.

The board of BSE will meet on 8 February 2022, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021. The board will also consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of BSE rose 39.16% to Rs 65.14 crore on 46.27% rise in net sales to Rs 219.28 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest Stock Exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. It provides a market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

