Volumes jump at Hikal Ltd counter

Hikal Ltd witnessed volume of 81194 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9143 shares
J K Cements Ltd, Thermax Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 January 2022.
Hikal Ltd witnessed volume of 81194 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9143 shares. The stock increased 6.12% to Rs.581.30. Volumes stood at 20976 shares in the last session.
J K Cements Ltd recorded volume of 40312 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6648 shares. The stock lost 0.02% to Rs.3,526.30. Volumes stood at 3105 shares in the last session.
Thermax Ltd notched up volume of 25352 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4304 shares. The stock rose 3.45% to Rs.1,867.45. Volumes stood at 2309 shares in the last session.
EID Parry (India) Ltd clocked volume of 54780 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20197 shares. The stock lost 3.90% to Rs.482.80. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67282 shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.428.65. Volumes stood at 52419 shares in the last session.
