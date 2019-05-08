Deepak Fertilizers & Pertochem Corp approval for issue of FCCBs

On 08 May 2019The Securities Issue Committee of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation on 08 May 2019 announced that the Company has approved the terms and conditions for issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) aggregating to US$ 30 million in two equal tranches by the Company and approval of the execution of Agreements relating thereto. The Committee also approved the date of opening of the issuance of FCCBs as 8th May 2019 in terms of Issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and Ordinary Shares (Through Depository Receipt Mechanism) Scheme, 1993, as amended.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU