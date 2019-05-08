JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Deepak Fertilizers & Pertochem Corp approval for issue of FCCBs

Capital Market 

On 08 May 2019

The Securities Issue Committee of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation on 08 May 2019 announced that the Company has approved the terms and conditions for issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) aggregating to US$ 30 million in two equal tranches by the Company and approval of the execution of Agreements relating thereto. The Committee also approved the date of opening of the issuance of FCCBs as 8th May 2019 in terms of Issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and Ordinary Shares (Through Depository Receipt Mechanism) Scheme, 1993, as amended.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU