JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Japan Market extends losses as trade war jitters continue
Business Standard

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals call reissue of forfeited equity shares

Capital Market 

Of Rs 3/- each

with reference to captioned subject Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals that the company has received letter from Securities Exchange Board of India for condonation in delay for calling remaining Rs. 3/- in the matter of reissue of forfeited equity shares. Copy of said letter for granting condonation is enclosed for the reference.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU