Board of Moryo Industries approves change in company name

-
ALSO READ
Church closed after Orthodox, Jacobite factions clash in Kerala
Moryo Industries standalone net profit declines 39.05% in the March 2019 quarter
Moryo Industries standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2018 quarter
Kerala church feud: Five-member ministerial panel to mediate
Teen fined for World Cup threats against Swede Durmaz
-
At meeting held on 28 June 2019The Board of Moryo Industries at its meeting held on 28 June 2019 has approved the following -
Change in company name to 'Terrascope Ventures'; change in main object of Memorandum of Association; and alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU