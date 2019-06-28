JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

China Market falls before Trump-Xi summit
Business Standard

Board of Moryo Industries approves change in company name

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 June 2019

The Board of Moryo Industries at its meeting held on 28 June 2019 has approved the following -

Change in company name to 'Terrascope Ventures'; change in main object of Memorandum of Association; and alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU