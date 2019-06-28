Board of Moryo Industries approves change in company name

At meeting held on 28 June 2019

The Board of Moryo Industries at its meeting held on 28 June 2019 has approved the following -

Change in company name to 'Terrascope Ventures'; change in main object of Memorandum of Association; and alteration of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company.

