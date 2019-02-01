Agri stocks gain on Govt's emphasis on agriculture sector in interim budget

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra launches eight-seater Marazzo variant
Mahindra & Mahindra shares drop nearly 4% on muted December sales
Mahindra & Mahindra records 17% growth in November auto sales
Mahindra & Mahindra reports muted sales growth in December 2018
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Shares of nine companies whose business is linked with the agriculture sector rose by 0.35% to 3.64% at 11:45 IST on BSE after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the interim budget 2019-20 laid emphasis on agriculture and farmers.
Aries Agro (up 3.64%), Shakti Pumps (up 2.81%), Dhanuka Agritech (up 2.72%), Kaveri Seed Company (up 2.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.94%), Jain Irrigation Systems (up 1.72%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.61%), KSB Pumps (up 0.49%) and Monsanto India (up 0.35%), edged higher.
The S&P BSE Sensex was up up 134.92 points, or 0.37% at 36,391.61.
The central government will spend Rs 75,000 crore per year on the farm income support plan scheme, Piyush Goyal said in the interim budget. Called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the scheme will provide farmers with land up to two hectares Rs 6,000 annually in direct annual support.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU