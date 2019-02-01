Agri stocks gain on Govt's emphasis on agriculture sector in interim budget

Shares of nine whose business is linked with the agriculture sector rose by 0.35% to 3.64% at 11:45 IST on BSE after Piyush in the interim budget 2019-20 laid emphasis on agriculture and farmers.

Aries Agro (up 3.64%), Shakti Pumps (up 2.81%), (up 2.72%), (up 2.60%), & (up 1.94%), (up 1.72%), (up 1.61%), Pumps (up 0.49%) and (up 0.35%), edged higher.

The was up up 134.92 points, or 0.37% at 36,391.61.

The central government will spend Rs 75,000 crore per year on the farm income support plan scheme, Piyush said in the interim budget. Called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the scheme will provide farmers with land up to two hectares Rs 6,000 annually in direct annual support.

