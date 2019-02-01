JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Market trims gains as FM begins budget speech
Business Standard

Agri stocks gain on Govt's emphasis on agriculture sector in interim budget

Capital Market 

Shares of nine companies whose business is linked with the agriculture sector rose by 0.35% to 3.64% at 11:45 IST on BSE after Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the interim budget 2019-20 laid emphasis on agriculture and farmers.

Aries Agro (up 3.64%), Shakti Pumps (up 2.81%), Dhanuka Agritech (up 2.72%), Kaveri Seed Company (up 2.60%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.94%), Jain Irrigation Systems (up 1.72%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.61%), KSB Pumps (up 0.49%) and Monsanto India (up 0.35%), edged higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up up 134.92 points, or 0.37% at 36,391.61.

The central government will spend Rs 75,000 crore per year on the farm income support plan scheme, Piyush Goyal said in the interim budget. Called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the scheme will provide farmers with land up to two hectares Rs 6,000 annually in direct annual support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 11:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements