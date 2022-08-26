EaseMyTrip co-sponsors Asia Cup Cricket 2022

JUST IN
EaseMyTrip is the official co-powered sponsor of the Asia Cup Cricket 2022. This is the first time that EaseMyTrip is a part of the Asia Cup. This partnership will give immense visibility to the brand participating in the cricket match having an estimated collective reach of more than 4.94 Bn. The brand's logo will be displayed in multiple places like the area behind the wicket pitch mat, trophy table, etc.

The brand will be visible on multiple TV spot impressions and OTT channels across the globe encouraging it to have a worldwide reach which is just the beginning and a step towards going global. Additionally, the EaseMyTrip team will also be conducting several exciting fan engagement initiatives.

The 15 edition of the Asia Cup cricket is to be played in Dubai and Sharjah from 27 August to 11 September 2022. A total of 13 matches will be played in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will broadcast on Star Sports & Hotstar in India. This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and India and Pakistan tournament will happen on the 28 August. The finals will be played on 11th September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 12:27 IST

