EaseMyTrip co-sponsors Asia Cup Cricket 2022

-
ALSO READ
EaseMyTrip signs sales agreement with SpiceJet for Thailand market
The second edition of the Emirates D20 cricket tournament started with a bang in UAE
The second edition of the Emirates D20 cricket tournament started with a bang in UAE
Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice
EaseMyTrip launches Green Debit Card in partnership with DBS Bank India
-
The brand will be visible on multiple TV spot impressions and OTT channels across the globe encouraging it to have a worldwide reach which is just the beginning and a step towards going global. Additionally, the EaseMyTrip team will also be conducting several exciting fan engagement initiatives.
The 15 edition of the Asia Cup cricket is to be played in Dubai and Sharjah from 27 August to 11 September 2022. A total of 13 matches will be played in Dubai and Sharjah and the tournament will broadcast on Star Sports & Hotstar in India. This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.
The opening match of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and India and Pakistan tournament will happen on the 28 August. The finals will be played on 11th September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU