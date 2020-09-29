Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2020.

Delta Corp Ltd soared 6.19% to Rs 113.25 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd spiked 5.76% to Rs 550.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48500 shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd surged 5.18% to Rs 106.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63457 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd spurt 5.00% to Rs 714.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80614 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd advanced 4.82% to Rs 158.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

