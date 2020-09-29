Volumes spurt at Sanofi India Ltd counter

Sanofi India Ltd notched up volume of 25132 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 29.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 865 shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Bata India Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 September 2020.

Sanofi India Ltd notched up volume of 25132 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 29.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock slipped 0.92% to Rs.8,396.30. Volumes stood at 613 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd recorded volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 19.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5820 shares. The stock gained 1.71% to Rs.3,702.20. Volumes stood at 1929 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.44% to Rs.56.60. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Bata India Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29235 shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.1,381.70. Volumes stood at 37277 shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd registered volume of 55.36 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.85 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.35.70. Volumes stood at 13.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)