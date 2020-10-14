Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Uttam Galva Steels resumes partial operations in Maharashtra
Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 536.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Uttam Galva Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 159.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Goa Carbon Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2020.
Goa Carbon Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2020.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 12.15% to Rs 21.7 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.
Goa Carbon Ltd lost 10.14% to Rs 217.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8704 shares in the past one month.
Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8078 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd pared 8.89% to Rs 14.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 296 shares in the past one month.
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd corrected 8.61% to Rs 6.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66808 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU