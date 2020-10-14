Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goa Carbon Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Uttam Galva Steels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2020.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 12.15% to Rs 21.7 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532 shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd lost 10.14% to Rs 217.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8704 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 9.82% to Rs 4.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8078 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd pared 8.89% to Rs 14.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 296 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd corrected 8.61% to Rs 6.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66808 shares in the past one month.

