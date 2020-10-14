Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd and NTPC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2020.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 6.28% to Rs 352.15 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd crashed 6.21% to Rs 2621. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17257 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 128.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd slipped 5.39% to Rs 115. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

NTPC Ltd corrected 4.66% to Rs 78.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

