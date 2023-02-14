JUST IN
Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 52.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 37.33 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 52.50% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.3333.86 10 OPM %10.619.95 -PBDT3.913.20 22 PBT2.541.72 48 NP1.831.20 53

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:02 IST

