Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 52.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 52.50% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 37.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.3333.8610.619.953.913.202.541.721.831.20

