JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 325.44% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 269.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 32.66 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 269.23% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.6628.95 13 OPM %9.748.60 -PBDT2.121.68 26 PBT0.480.13 269 NP0.480.13 269

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU