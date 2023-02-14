Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 269.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 32.66 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 269.23% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.6628.959.748.602.121.680.480.130.480.13

