Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 269.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 184.48% in the September 2022 quarter
Max Healthcare Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 269 cr
Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Kinetic Engineering allots 8.79 lakh equity shares on preferential basis
Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 32.66 croreNet profit of Kinetic Engineering rose 269.23% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.6628.95 13 OPM %9.748.60 -PBDT2.121.68 26 PBT0.480.13 269 NP0.480.13 269
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU