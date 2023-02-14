Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreBlue Pearl Texspin reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
