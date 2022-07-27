JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 137.80% in the June 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Department of Chemicals And Petrochemicals And International Labour Organisation Sign MoU For Safe Use Of Chemicals

Capital Market 

Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) have signed an MoU to adopt the International Chemical Safety Cards (ICSCs) for information dissemination to the chemical industry. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New & Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, at a seminar on "Safe use of Chemicals" organised by the DCPC along with ILO and FICCI.

Mansukh Mandaviya, said that India readily accepts any best practice that ensures safety and security of life, humanity, environment and the industry. The MoU with ILO will ensure the safety of personnel in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU