Department of Chemicals And Petrochemicals And International Labour Organisation Sign MoU For Safe Use Of Chemicals

Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) have signed an MoU to adopt the International Chemical Safety Cards (ICSCs) for information dissemination to the chemical industry. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New & Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, at a seminar on "Safe use of Chemicals" organised by the DCPC along with ILO and FICCI.

Mansukh Mandaviya, said that India readily accepts any best practice that ensures safety and security of life, humanity, environment and the industry. The MoU with ILO will ensure the safety of personnel in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

