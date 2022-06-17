Dev Information Tech bags order worth Rs 46 lakh

-
The digital services company won an order worth Rs 46 lakh from Gujarat State Seed Certification Agency (GSSCA) for designing, development and maintenance of web application.The web application will work as citizen centric web portal for GSSCA. It will facilitate self-registration for farmers or through the seed producing agency of the respective district. The time period for execution of contract is approximately 3 years.
Dev Information Technology delivers digital transformation and end-to-end information technology services. On consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 21 lakh as against a net loss of Rs 23 lakh in Q4 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped 28.6% YoY to Rs 31.59 crore.
Shares of Dev Information Technology were down 4.98% at Rs 153.45 on the BSE.
