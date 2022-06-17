Volumes soar at Delta Corp Ltd counter

Delta Corp Ltd clocked volume of 92.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Rites Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2022.

Delta Corp Ltd clocked volume of 92.71 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 35.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.172.00. Volumes stood at 7.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd registered volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 32.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7685 shares. The stock slipped 1.24% to Rs.953.00. Volumes stood at 22849 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank registered volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28253 shares. The stock slipped 2.88% to Rs.13.50. Volumes stood at 27898 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 50397 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14911 shares. The stock dropped 1.12% to Rs.3,618.85. Volumes stood at 21876 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 21709 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8059 shares. The stock dropped 0.56% to Rs.231.95. Volumes stood at 6869 shares in the last session.

