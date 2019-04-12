SpiceJet to induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft

-
SpiceJet will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease and has applied to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for a No Objection Certificate to import the aircraft.
Subject to regulatory approvals, the aircraft would begin joining SpiceJet in the next 10 days.
