Just Dial rises after strong Q1 numbers

Just Dial rose 1.01% to Rs 736.9 at 10:41 IST on the BSE after consolidated net profit rose 48.7% to Rs 57.29 crore on 13.6% rise in net sales to Rs 240.17 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 36.81 points or 0.10% to 38,067.75.

On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 750 and a low of Rs 726.05. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 824.85 on 9 July 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 408 on 1 October 2018.

The operating earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 11.9% to Rs 64.2 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018. The operating EBITDA Margin declined from 27.2% in Q1 June 2019 to 26.8% in Q1 June 2019.

The company's net profit margin increased from 18.2% in Q1 June 2018 to 23.8% in Q1 June 2019.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms.

