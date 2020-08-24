Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 2316.04 crore

Net profit of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reported to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 2316.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2379.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

