JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Danlaw Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.67% to Rs 2316.04 crore

Net profit of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reported to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 242.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.67% to Rs 2316.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2379.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2316.042379.61 -3 OPM %7.2082.81 -PBDT113.27-191.24 LP PBT92.81-207.89 LP NP70.10-242.48 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU