Danlaw Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 10.20 croreNet loss of Danlaw Technologies India reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.2014.94 -32 OPM %-13.331.87 -PBDT-1.230.59 PL PBT-1.950.19 PL NP-1.260.23 PL
