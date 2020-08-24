JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Minda Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 118.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

IFGL Refractories standalone net profit rises 39.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 128.39 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 39.00% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 128.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.39142.16 -10 OPM %19.2514.60 -PBDT25.6221.14 21 PBT16.0211.39 41 NP11.948.59 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU