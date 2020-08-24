IFGL Refractories standalone net profit rises 39.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 128.39 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 39.00% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 128.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.128.39142.1619.2514.6025.6221.1416.0211.3911.948.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)