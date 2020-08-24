IFGL Refractories standalone net profit rises 39.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 128.39 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories rose 39.00% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 128.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales128.39142.16 -10 OPM %19.2514.60 -PBDT25.6221.14 21 PBT16.0211.39 41 NP11.948.59 39
