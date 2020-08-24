Shangar Decor standalone net profit rises 440.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 203.13% to Rs 1.94 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor rose 440.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 203.13% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.940.64 203 OPM %49.4850.00 -PBDT0.960.31 210 PBT0.720.10 620 NP0.540.10 440
