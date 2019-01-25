Dewan Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 36.70% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 3250.94 croreNet profit of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation declined 36.70% to Rs 313.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 495.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 3250.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2893.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3250.942893.98 12 OPM %88.9090.43 -PBDT484.60684.53 -29 PBT471.50677.24 -30 NP313.60495.44 -37
